Federico Pereira News: Scores in win over Necaxa

Pereira scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Necaxa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 37th minute.

Pereira had several chances to attack as he was found by set-piece deliveries, one of which he headed into the net in stoppage time Saturday. Other than that, the center-back registered four clearances and two interceptions during the game. He has logged 90 minutes in six consecutive league matches, averaging 3.7 clearances per game over that span. The goal and clean sheet against Rayos were his first and fourth, respectively, in the Clausura campaign.