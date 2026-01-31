Pereira took advantage of a convenient matchup to produce 82 accurate passes in addition to a diverse stat line while helping his side to a clean sheet in the draw. The only downside of his performance was the lack of clearances, but he should be more reliable for that type of actions when his team meets more aggressive opposition later in the season. Pereira is likely to remain the most consistent member in Toluca's back line while coach Antonio Mohamed continues to make several changes between games.