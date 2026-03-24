Federico Pereira News: Tallies seven clearances in draw

Pereira had one shot (zero on goal) and seven clearances in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Pachuca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 35th minute.

Pereira was busy as part of a three-man defense that struggled in the final moments of the match. The defender returned to the starting lineup in league play following a couple of weeks in which he was reserved for CONCACAF action, but he should now regain a regular spot in the decisive stages of both domestic and continental competitions. The seven clearances against Pachuca represented a Clausura season high for him and tied his best tally in Liga MX since Dec. 11.