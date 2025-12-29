Ravaglia offered a stable fantasy return by staying sharp throughout the match, coming up with timely stops that kept Bologna from slipping behind and managing pressure well despite Sassuolo generating a few dangerous moments. Even though he didn't deliver clean‑sheet upside, his involvement kept his floor intact, and aside from the misread on the set‑piece that led to the equalizer, he provided the kind of steady goalkeeping performance that fantasy managers can live with in tough, evenly balanced fixtures.