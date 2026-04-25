Federico Ravaglia News: Allows two goals in Roma clash

Ravaglia recorded two clearances and no saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Roma.

Ravaglia conceded on the only two Roma attempts on goal by Donyell Malen and Neil El Aynaoui, who took advantage of some defensive miscues to wriggle free. He hasn't kept any clean sheets while filling in for Lukas Skorupski (thigh), making 15 saves, including a PK, and surrendering 17 goals in seven fixtures. Up next, Bologna will host Cagliari on Sunday.