Federico Ravaglia News: Concedes twice versus Juventus

Ravaglia made two saves and two clearances and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 loss against Juventus.

Ravaglia couldn't do much more on two strong finishes by Jonathan David and Khephren Thuram. Matteo Pessina relieved him once recently, but he should continue starting until Lukas Skorupski (thigh) is fit. He has surrendered 15 goals and made 15 saves in his last six starts, with no clean sheets. Up next, Bologna will host Roma on Saturday.