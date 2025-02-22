Fantasy Soccer
Federico Ravaglia headshot

Federico Ravaglia News: Gives up two versus Parma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Ravaglia registered one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Parma.

Ravaglia returned between the sticks after three games as Bologna have a busy week coming up but could do little on the two goals. He has relieved Lukas Skorupski nine times this campaign, conceding 10 goals, making 12 saves and keeping three clean sheets. Bologan will host Milan on Thursday.

Federico Ravaglia
Bologna
More Stats & News
