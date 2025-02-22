Federico Ravaglia News: Gives up two versus Parma
Ravaglia registered one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Parma.
Ravaglia returned between the sticks after three games as Bologna have a busy week coming up but could do little on the two goals. He has relieved Lukas Skorupski nine times this campaign, conceding 10 goals, making 12 saves and keeping three clean sheets. Bologan will host Milan on Thursday.
