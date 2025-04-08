Federico Ravaglia News: Impressive relief performance

Ravaglia recorded one save and secured a clean sheet in Monday's 1-1 draw against Napoli.

Ravaglia entered the match in the 25th minute after Lukasz Skorupski left due to a thigh injury. He proved his value by making a crucial save in the final seconds of the game, denying Giacomo Raspadori's long-range shot. Ravaglia's composure under pressure helped Bologna secure a point. If Lukasz Skorupski's injury reveals to serious, Ravaglia is expected to start in goal against Atalanta on Sunday.