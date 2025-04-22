Federico Ravaglia News: Keeps clean sheet versus Inter

Ravaglia made one save and kept a clean sheet during Sunday's 1-0 win over Inter Milan.

Ravaglia made his second consecutive start replacing Lukasz Skorupski (thigh) and didnt't have the expected work on this one as the opposition lacked accuracy in front of the net throughout the contest. After keeping his fourth clean sheet over 10 Serie A starts this year, the goalkeeper proved once again to be more than ready for a larger role either in his current club or elsewhere.