Federico Ravaglia News: Three saves in loss

Ravaglia had three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Lazio.

Ravaglia made three saves and conceded two goals in Sunday's 2-0 loss against Lazio. The goalkeeper has started the last two matches due to Lukasz Skorupski's injury and is expected to remain in that role until his return. The Italian has recorded seven saves and conceded five goals without a clean sheet over his last two appearances but will look to bounce back against Cremonese after the international break.