Federico Ravaglia News: Two saves for win

Ravaglia had two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Cremonese. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 75th minute.

Ravaglia stopped two of the three shots he faced Sunday, doing enough to earn the narrow win in a one-goal clash. The goalkeeper didn't have much to do during the clash and came away with a nice win. Ravaglia will be tested more heavily in European competition after the break.