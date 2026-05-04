Federico Redondo Injury: Ruled out due to illness

Redondo missed Sunday's 3-1 defeat against Celta Vigo due to illness, according to Deportes COPE Elche.

Redondo's absence had a limited impact on the starting lineup given that he had not featured off the bench in his last three available matches for Elche, making this a depth concern rather than a significant blow. The club will hope the illness proves short-lived enough to have him available again for the remaining fixtures of the season.