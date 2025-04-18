Federico Redondo Injury: Suffers hamstring injury
Redondo is questionable for Saturday's match against Columbus due to a hamstring injury.
Redondo will be a late call after the midfielder picked up a hamstring injury this week. This will be something to monitor, as he has started in their last three outings. That said, they will hope he is fit and able to start, with Yannick Bright as a possible replacement if left out.
