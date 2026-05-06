Federico Redondo News: Clears illness

Redondo trained fully Wednesday and has cleared the illness that ruled him out of Sunday's defeat against Celta Vigo, according to Deportes COPE Elche.

Redondo's swift recovery puts him back in contention for Elche's remaining fixtures, though his involvement in the starting lineup remains unlikely given that he had not featured off the bench in his last three available matches for the Franjiverdes. The club will hope his return adds useful depth as they push through the final fixtures of the season.