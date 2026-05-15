Federico Valverde headshot

Federico Valverde Injury: Back in training, should return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 15, 2026 at 3:32am

Valverde (head) trained with the team Friday and should be an option for Sunday's clash against Sevilla, according to Madrid Xtra.

Valverde had been ruled out for 10 to 14 days after suffering a cranioencephalic trauma, missing the clashes against Barcelona and Oviedo during his absence. His return to the training pitch ahead of Sunday's fixture against Sevilla is an encouraging development, and the club will make a final call on his involvement after assessing how he comes through the final sessions. Getting Valverde back in the fold for the Sevilla clash would restore one of their most important midfield options for the remaining games.

Federico Valverde
Real Madrid
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