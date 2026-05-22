Federico Valverde Injury: Could be available Saturday

Valverde (head) returned to full training this week and could be an option for Saturday's season finale against Athletic Club, the club posted.

Valverde had been ruled out of Sunday's clash against Sevilla after not recovering enough from his cranioencephalic trauma that kept him sidelined for about two weeks, but his return to full collective sessions is the clearest sign yet that he is ready to contribute before the season concludes. The Uruguayan midfielder is expected to push for a starting role against Athletic Club if he comes through the remaining sessions without any issues, giving coach Alvaro Arbeloa a key option back in the midfield engine room for the final fixture of Real Madrid's campaign.