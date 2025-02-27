Federico Valverde Injury: Doubt to face Real Betis

Valverde is dealing with a muscular injury and has been training alone throughout the week, so he's doubtful to face Real Betis on Saturday, according to Diario Madridista.

Valverde didn't play in the Copa del Rey match against Real Sociedad earlier this week, and the fact that he's training on his own just two days before the game suggests his chances of playing aren't exactly trending in the right direction. If he can't go Saturday, then Aurelien Tchouameni could start in midfield alongside Luka Modric.