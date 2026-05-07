Federico Valverde headshot

Federico Valverde Injury: Out 10-14 days with head injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 7, 2026 at 1:22pm

Valverde will be forced to rest for 10 to 14 days after suffering a cranioencephalic trauma, the club announced Thursday.

Valverde is now set to miss the next two La Liga games against Barcelona and Oviedo, respectively, while he recovers from the blow. Additionally, the team has opened disciplinary proceedings against him following an altercation with Aurelien Tchouameni, and there could be further punishment in upcoming days. The Uruguayan's absence from the lineup is a blow to the Merengues' midfield, with Thiago Pitarch and Brahim Diaz set for increased involvement to cover his all-around duties.

Federico Valverde
Real Madrid
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