Federico Valverde Injury: Remains out Sunday

Valverde (head) remains unavailable and will not feature in Sunday's clash against Sevilla, with the club set to assess his condition ahead of next week's season finale against Athletic Club, the club posted.

Valverde had been ruled out for 10 to 14 days after suffering a cranioencephalic trauma, and despite returning to training earlier in the week, the club has decided not to rush him back for the Sevilla fixture. Real Madrid will monitor his recovery carefully over the coming days before making a final call on his involvement against Athletic Club, with the midfielder desperate to contribute before the season concludes. Thiago Pitarch or Eduardo Camavinga are expected to cover during his absence.