Federico Valverde headshot

Federico Valverde News: All-around output in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 17, 2026 at 6:56pm

Valverde registered one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 1-0 victory versus Benfica.

Valverde had a balanced stat line, yet he didn't take any shot and basically served as a ball distributor on the right wing throughout the first leg against Benfica. With full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold back in action, Valverde has returned to a midfield role in the last pair of games, scoring a goal in the previous league contest versus Real Sociedad. He has also created at least one scoring chance in 14 of his last 15 games regardless of position.

Federico Valverde
Real Madrid
