Federico Valverde News: All-around output in victory

Valverde registered one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 1-0 victory versus Benfica.

Valverde had a balanced stat line, yet he didn't take any shot and basically served as a ball distributor on the right wing throughout the first leg against Benfica. With full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold back in action, Valverde has returned to a midfield role in the last pair of games, scoring a goal in the previous league contest versus Real Sociedad. He has also created at least one scoring chance in 14 of his last 15 games regardless of position.