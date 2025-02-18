Federico Valverde News: Assists at Osasuna
Valverde assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Osasuna.
Valverde created Kylian Mbappe's opener in the 15th minute with his fourth assist in the campaign. Playing again in the right back, he also logged a season-high six clearances to help on defense. The Uruguayan international started in all his 31 games so far.
