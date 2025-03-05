Federico Valverde News: Assists in Champions League

Valverde assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 2-1 win against Atlético Madrid.

Valverde has been playing out of position, at right-back, with Dani Carvajal (knee) unavailable for the UEFA Champions League's knockout stage. If it is any indication, his new position is not even close to a problem offensively. In the UCL, Valverde's last three starts not only include starts at right-back but also two assists on seven chances created. Valverde's aforementioned form suggests there is no hole with Real Madrid moving forward, making Los Blancos winning the Champions League again definitely possible.