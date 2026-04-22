Federico Valverde headshot

Federico Valverde News: Assists Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Valverde assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over Deportivo Alaves.

Valverde assisted Vinicius Junior's goal in the 50th minute Tuesday, helping Madrid take a 2-0 lead at home. It marked his eighth assist of the season -- his first since Feb. 21 -- to go along with his five goals. It was the only chance he created in the match, and he also took one off target shot, recorded one inaccurate cross and won two tackles in his full 90 minutes of action.

Federico Valverde
Real Madrid
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