Valverde provided a smart layoff to Kylian Mbappe inside the box before later delivering an excellent through ball for Jude Bellingham to finish. He has continued to produce consistent performances from right back this season, now registering eight assists across 25 appearances in La Liga and the Champions League. In the Champions League, he has created 10 chances and completed 19 accurate long balls, further highlighting his attacking influence after shifting into a more advanced fullback role following most of his career in midfield. Valverde will look to continue his strong form in the next Champions League fixture against Benfica, who sit near the bottom of the table.