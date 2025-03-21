Federico Valverde News: Decent game on Saturday

Valverde contributed to two shots, three tackles, two interceptions, and four clearances in another decent outing in Saturday's 2-1 win over Villarreal.

Valverde has already played more than 3,200 minutes for Real Madrid across all competitions this season. He has been one of the squad's most important players, filling multiple positions to cover for injuries. Against Villarreal on Saturday, he delivered another solid outing, recording two shots for the 11th time this season, a strong stat for a defensive midfielder who has also played as a right-back often this season. He added three tackles, two interceptions, and four clearances, bringing his season totals to 51 tackles, 73 interceptions, and 59 clearances in 38 appearances, highlighting his impact on both ends of the pitch.