Federico Valverde News: Earns assist
Valverde assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 4-1 victory versus Real Sociedad.
Valverde added an assist during the 4-1 dominating win over Real Sociedad on Wednesday. He also won two tackles with two key passes and a shot on target, a decent outputting to open up the new campaign.
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