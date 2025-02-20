Federico Valverde News: Earns assist from defense

Valverde assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and four chances created in Wednesday's 3-1 win against Manchester City.

Valverde served at right-back for a third straight match Wednesday, playing up until the 89th minute. He also notched an assist for the second straight match, finding Kylian Mbappe in the 61st minute. This was only his second UCL goal contribution of the season in 10appearnces, with both being assists.