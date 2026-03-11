Federico Valverde headshot

Federico Valverde News: First-half hat trick

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Valverde scored three goals to go with three shots (three on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Manchester City.

Valverde would play out of his mind Wednesday as he propelled Real Madrid to a win, scoring a first-half hat trick with goals in the 20th, 27th and 42nd minutes. This gives him consecutive games with a goal, scoring over the weekend against Celta Vigo. That said, these are his first UCL goals of the campaign, now up to seven goal contributions in the competition.

Federico Valverde
Real Madrid
