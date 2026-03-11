Federico Valverde News: First-half hat trick

Valverde scored three goals to go with three shots (three on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Manchester City.

Valverde would play out of his mind Wednesday as he propelled Real Madrid to a win, scoring a first-half hat trick with goals in the 20th, 27th and 42nd minutes. This gives him consecutive games with a goal, scoring over the weekend against Celta Vigo. That said, these are his first UCL goals of the campaign, now up to seven goal contributions in the competition.