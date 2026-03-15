Federico Valverde headshot

Federico Valverde News: Nets goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Valverde scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Elche.

Valverde recorded one of the four goals scored for Real Madrid on Saturday, adding in to two tackles won. This was his second goal scored in a row and his third in five La Liga appearances, adding onto one assist with seven key passes, and five tackles won in that span.

Federico Valverde
Real Madrid
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