Federico Valverde News: Nets goal

Valverde scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Elche.

Valverde recorded one of the four goals scored for Real Madrid on Saturday, adding in to two tackles won. This was his second goal scored in a row and his third in five La Liga appearances, adding onto one assist with seven key passes, and five tackles won in that span.