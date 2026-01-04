Valverde got the nod at right-back following his recovery from a foot injury and ended up posting one of his best performances of the season, delivering a pair of great balls that set up Gonzalo Garcia and Fran Garcia in the 50th minute and stoppage time, respectively. The versatile player shook off a streak of nine games without a goal contribution and raised his total to six assists in 23 matches. He's likely to remain active in the back for now line given that Trent Alexander-Arnold (quadriceps) is still out.