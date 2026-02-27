Federico Valverde News: Pulls the strings in win

Valverde assisted twice to go with three shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and four chances created in Wednesday's 2-1 win versus Benfica.

Valverde's precision passing setup each Real Madrid goal Wednesday as they earned a 2-1 victory over Benfica to secure a place in the Champions League Round of 16. In addition to his goal contributions, the midfielder led the team with four chances created and tracked back to contribute three tackles (two won) and one interception to the defensive effort. Across his last five appearances (five starts) in all competitions, Valverde has created nine chances, scored once and supplied three assists while contributing to two clean sheets.