Federico Valverde News: Pulls the strings in win
Valverde assisted twice to go with three shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and four chances created in Wednesday's 2-1 win versus Benfica.
Valverde's precision passing setup each Real Madrid goal Wednesday as they earned a 2-1 victory over Benfica to secure a place in the Champions League Round of 16. In addition to his goal contributions, the midfielder led the team with four chances created and tracked back to contribute three tackles (two won) and one interception to the defensive effort. Across his last five appearances (five starts) in all competitions, Valverde has created nine chances, scored once and supplied three assists while contributing to two clean sheets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Federico Valverde See More
-
Game Previews
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction80 days ago
-
Game Previews
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction129 days ago
-
Football.Fun
How to Play Football.Fun192 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season218 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 8325 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Federico Valverde See More