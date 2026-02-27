Federico Valverde headshot

Federico Valverde News: Pulls the strings in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Valverde assisted twice to go with three shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and four chances created in Wednesday's 2-1 win versus Benfica.

Valverde's precision passing setup each Real Madrid goal Wednesday as they earned a 2-1 victory over Benfica to secure a place in the Champions League Round of 16. In addition to his goal contributions, the midfielder led the team with four chances created and tracked back to contribute three tackles (two won) and one interception to the defensive effort. Across his last five appearances (five starts) in all competitions, Valverde has created nine chances, scored once and supplied three assists while contributing to two clean sheets.

Federico Valverde
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Federico Valverde See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Federico Valverde See More
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
80 days ago
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
129 days ago
How to Play Football.Fun
SOC
How to Play Football.Fun
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
192 days ago
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
218 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 8
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 8
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
325 days ago