Federico Valverde News: Scores for Los Blancos
Valverde scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and three chances created in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Girona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 76th minute.
Valverde was the most effective player for Real Madrid on Friday, recording a goal with three key passes, a blocked shot, a tackle won and a shot on target. This was also his fourth goal scored in league play in a row, putting him at five on the season along with seven assists in 28 appearances.
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