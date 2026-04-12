Federico Valverde News: Scores for Los Blancos

Valverde scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and three chances created in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Girona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 76th minute.

Valverde was the most effective player for Real Madrid on Friday, recording a goal with three key passes, a blocked shot, a tackle won and a shot on target. This was also his fourth goal scored in league play in a row, putting him at five on the season along with seven assists in 28 appearances.