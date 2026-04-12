Federico Valverde headshot

Federico Valverde News: Scores for Los Blancos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Valverde scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and three chances created in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Girona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 76th minute.

Valverde was the most effective player for Real Madrid on Friday, recording a goal with three key passes, a blocked shot, a tackle won and a shot on target. This was also his fourth goal scored in league play in a row, putting him at five on the season along with seven assists in 28 appearances.

Federico Valverde
Real Madrid
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