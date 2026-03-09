Federico Valverde News: Scores Friday

Valverde scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 2-1 win over Celta Vigo.

Valverde found the back of the net during Friday's clash, making the most of his only shot on goal during the match. The midfielder wasn't too busy but he did well in his excursions forward and could have had an assist as well with better finishing around him. In the end it was a nice performance on short rest for all three points.