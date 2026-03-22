Federico Valverde News: Scores, gets sent off in derby

Valverde received a straight red card after scoring a goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid.

Valverde had another great performance, notching the second of his team's goals via right-footed finish from inside the box in the 55th minute, but he was sent off because of a foul later in the second half. Therefore, the versatile man will be suspended for the next league contest against Mallorca, aiming to return in a UCL quarterfinals clash versus Bayern Munich. Arda Guler could cover the right-wing spot if a fit-again Jude Bellingham is included in the lineup while Valverde serves his ban.