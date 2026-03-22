Federico Valverde News: Scores, gets sent off in derby
Valverde received a straight red card after scoring a goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid.
Valverde had another great performance, notching the second of his team's goals via right-footed finish from inside the box in the 55th minute, but he was sent off because of a foul later in the second half. Therefore, the versatile man will be suspended for the next league contest against Mallorca, aiming to return in a UCL quarterfinals clash versus Bayern Munich. Arda Guler could cover the right-wing spot if a fit-again Jude Bellingham is included in the lineup while Valverde serves his ban.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Federico Valverde See More
-
Game Previews
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview, Lineups & Prediction | Champions League Round of 1612 days ago
-
Game Previews
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction103 days ago
-
Game Previews
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction152 days ago
-
Football.Fun
How to Play Football.Fun215 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season241 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Federico Valverde See More