Federico Valverde headshot

Federico Valverde News: Scores in Saturday's victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Valverde scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 victory versus Real Sociedad.

Valverde found the back of the net in the 31st minute Saturday off an Alvaro Carreras assist, a strike which fired Los Blancos into a 3-1 lead. It marked Valverde's first goal in La Liga this season, breaking a nearly 10-month long spell without a goal. It was the only shot he took in the match, and he also recorded one chance created and four interceptions before he was subbed off in the 73rd minute for Brahim Diaz.

Federico Valverde
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
