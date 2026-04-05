Federico Valverde News: Serves suspension
Valverde has served his ban and is an option for his club again.
Valverde is returning to match eligibility after a suspension of one game. The midfielder has been on fire recently and will almost immediately find a spot back in the starting XI, recording seven goal contributions in 28 appearances (26 starts) while playing a handful of positions this campaign.
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