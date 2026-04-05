Federico Valverde headshot

Federico Valverde News: Serves suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Valverde has served his ban and is an option for his club again.

Valverde is returning to match eligibility after a suspension of one game. The midfielder has been on fire recently and will almost immediately find a spot back in the starting XI, recording seven goal contributions in 28 appearances (26 starts) while playing a handful of positions this campaign.

Federico Valverde
Real Madrid
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