Federico Valverde News: Sets up equalizer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Valverde assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Osasuna.

Valverde started on the right of the midfield in the 4-4-2 setup but delivered his assist for Vinicius Junior from the left flank. Additionally, Valverde also recorded a clearance and an interception. This was his seventh league assist of the campaign. He has been ever present down the right flank and has featured in 24 of Madrid's 25 games this campaign.

Federico Valverde
Real Madrid
