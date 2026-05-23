Federico Valverde headshot

Federico Valverde News: Starts Saturday's season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Valverde is back from injury and has been named in the starting lineup for Saturday's season finale against Athletic Club.

Valverde returned to training over the past week after missing the last three games with a head injury, forcing his way straight back into the starting XI for the final game of the season.

Federico Valverde
Real Madrid
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