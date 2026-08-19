Federico Vinas News: Attacking effort in draw

Vinas registered four shots (zero on goal) in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Atlante.

Vinas has yet to register a direct goal contribution in Liga MX since returning from the World Cup, but produced a more promising performance in his first start of the season and second overall appearance. His eye for goal was evident throughout, and his record of nine goals in 34 matches for Real Oviedo in La Liga last season strongly suggests the contributions are coming. His next fixture against Querétaro will be competitive, with both sides level on seven points in the standings.