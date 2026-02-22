Federico Vinas News: Brace for draw
Vinas scored two goals to go with five shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Real Sociedad.
Vinas scored a pair of goals and earned man of the match honors during Saturday's draw with Sociedad. The forward was brilliant throughout the match and caused issues for the backline throughout. He took five shots and created a chance in one of the most impressive performances of his season.
