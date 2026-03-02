Federico Vinas News: Eight shots without return

Vinas had eight shots (three on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Atlético Madrid.

Vinas took eight shots as his side fell to a 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid. He put three of his shots on target but was unable to find the back of the net. He has scored five goals this season, with two coming in the last match. Four of his goals have come in the seven games since the winter break. This is the most shots he has taken in a game this and the second time this season that he has put three shots on target.