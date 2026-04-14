Federico Vinas News: Nets brace in win

Vinas scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Celta Vigo.

Vinas scrambled home a finish at the goalmouth and connected sweetly with a first-time volley Sunday to score twice and lead Real Oviedo to a 3-0 road victory. The forward has now scored four times from seven shots (four on goal) across his last three appearances (three starts). In addition to his brace Sunday, the forward contributed two tackles (one won) and one clearance to the defensive effort across his 83 minute shift.