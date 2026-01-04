Vinas finally scored his second goal of the season with a left-footed strike in the 56th minute Sunday, ending a six-game scoring drought. However, he was later sent off after receiving a pair of yellow cards. This is his third ban of the season, and he'll now miss the week 19 clash against Betis before returning to face Osasuna on Jan. 17. Oviedo have few No. 9 options following the Salomon Rondon's departure, but they could deploy Haissem Hassan or use the inexperienced Alex Fores in that spot while Vinas serves his suspension.