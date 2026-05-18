Federico Vinas News: Suspended for season finale

Vinas will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in La Liga and will therefore miss Sunday's season finale against Mallorca.

Vinas picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Sunday's season finale against Mallorca. The striker has been a locked-in starter for Real Oviedo this season, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Thiago Nicolas Borbas Silva expected to start in his spot for that clash. Vinas ends the season with nine goals, one assist, 57 shots and 27 chances created across 33 La Liga appearances (28 starts).