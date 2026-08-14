Felipe Andrade Injury: Doubtful with lower body issue
Andrade was listed as questionable for Saturday's match against Los Angeles Galaxy due to a lower body injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.
Andrade has served as the Dynamo's first-choice right-back and occasionally been deployed in other defensive positions, and his lower body injury is a significant concern for their defensive strength. If he can play, the Dynamo retain a reliable piece, but otherwise Franco Negri and Sam Vines could see increased action. Andrade's exact status remains uncertain heading into upcoming fixtures.
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