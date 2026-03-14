Felipe Andrade News: Makes starting XI Saturday

Andrade (quadriceps) is in the starting lineup for Saturday' match against Portland Timbers.

Andrade will make his 2026 season debut after being sidelined since February due to the injury. The defender should now be the team's first-choice left-back over Lawrence Ennali. During the previous campaign, Andrade scored four goals and delivered one assist over 23 matches played (19 starts), and he averaged 3.2 clearances per game.