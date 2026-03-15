Felipe Andrade News: Scores in first start
Andrade scored a goal with his lone shot while blocking a shot and making three interceptions during Saturday's 3-2 win over Portland.
Andrade found the back of the net in the 77th minute scoring Houston's second goal while leading the Dynamo in blocks and interceptions. It was the first goal of the season for Andrade as he immediately returned to the starting XI after missing the opening two matches due to a quad injury.
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