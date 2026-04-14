Felipe Andrade headshot

Felipe Andrade News: Scores own goal at Colorado

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Felipe Andrade generated an own goal, two tackles (zero won), six clearances, two blocks and one interception in Saturday's 6-2 defeat versus Colorado Rapids.

Andrade scored against his own net during stoppage time in a game to forget for all the Houston squad. The centerback led his side in clearances, tackles and blocks during the match. That was his fourth start in a row.

Felipe Andrade
Houston Dynamo
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