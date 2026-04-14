Felipe Andrade News: Scores own goal at Colorado
Felipe Andrade generated an own goal, two tackles (zero won), six clearances, two blocks and one interception in Saturday's 6-2 defeat versus Colorado Rapids.
Andrade scored against his own net during stoppage time in a game to forget for all the Houston squad. The centerback led his side in clearances, tackles and blocks during the match. That was his fourth start in a row.
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