Felipe Andrade News: Suspended one game

Andrade will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the MLS.

Andrade picked up his fifth yellow card in the MLS and will serve a one-match suspension for Wednesday's clash against Real Salt Lake. The right-back has been an undisputed starter in the back line for Houston this season, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Ibrahim Aliyu or Erik Sviatchenko as possible options to replace him.