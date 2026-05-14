Felipe Andrade News: Suspension served

Andrade has served his one-match suspension and is available for Saturday's clash against Vancouver.

Andrade had been forced to sit out Wednesday's fixture against Real Salt Lake after accumulating five yellow cards in MLS competition, with Erik Sviatchenko covering in his absence. The right-back is an undisputed starter in Houston's back line and his return restores the preferred defensive setup for the Dynamo heading into the weekend clash against the Whitecaps.